Win, lose or draw, Daniel Farke has remained loyal to the group of players that have raised hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League for Leeds United.

The problem full-back positions aside, his first-choice players have invariably been fit and available.

Farke is not for turning but may have to compromise on his principles if Leeds are to issue a swift response in the third of four games in nine days at West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites were beaten 2-1 by Preston North End on Boxing Day, a fifth away defeat of the season and a second in succession.

True to form, Farke named an unchanged team after seeing Leeds swat aside second-placed Ipswich Town three days earlier but got a flat performance in return.

Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony – two of the players left warming the bench since a limp 1-0 defeat at Stoke City in October – could come into contention as Farke looks to re-energise his flagging side.

Regardless of who takes the field at The Hawthorns, Farke wants to see more dynamism in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not so much a message (to his forwards should he make changes)," said Farke. "It's more like the general approach.

Daniel Farke acknowledges the fans at full-time at Preston. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"We had a game where we had changes in the offensive positions at Stoke and we had the same problems – we were not able to invest more movements and keep the ball better in difficult circumstances.

"It was not as much to do with the players who are on the pitch but the mentality of how to go into this game. I want to see a different behaviour and approach in this away game."

Farke is forced into at least one change after Illan Meslier's costly red card at Deepdale opened the door for Karl Darlow to make his first league start for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Byram is set to give United a timely boost following his return as an unused substitute on Boxing Day.

Willy Gnonto came off the bench once again at Deepdale. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Leeds took just four points from as many games in Byram's absence to leave the Elland Road outfit eight points off the pace in the race for the top two.

Farke knows he must get it right in the full-back positions against a dangerous West Brom side who sit directly behind the fourth-placed Whites in the table.

That could mean makeshift right-back Archie Gray makes way after coming off second best in his battle with Preston match-winner Liam Millar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s important to be spot on in the full-back positions," said Farke.

Djed Spence, pictured, could move over to his more natural right side after Archie Gray's difficult afternoon on Boxing Day. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"Sam Byram has had an outstanding season and is the most consistent full-back in my team so far.

"Djed (Spence) was brilliant in the Ipswich game and then solid. Archie was brilliant in recent weeks. He was involved in the goal (Millar's winner) but it’s not like just because of this one scene after many, many good games we lose the trust.

"He’s still in a good position but it’s also a good feeling to have Sam Byram back and also (Junior) Firpo is on the way to collect some minutes to be back in his best rhythm. It’s good to have them both back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Leeds chased an equaliser at Preston, young striker Mateo Joseph was summoned from the bench before the experienced Patrick Bamford.

Joseph made a positive impression, the highlight a smart flick that gave Dan James the chance to run clear and win a penalty.

“There are no gifts and no coincidences," said Farke.

Luke Ayling celebrates scoring the equaliser in the reverse fixture against West Brom. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"I wanted to play with two strikers and strikers who are capable to work a lot and run a lot.

"This is what Mateo always offers because he has good endurance and physicality. He can keep the ball under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like what he shows when I bring him in and also in training. He’s on a good path.

"It was not a decision against Patrick, it was more for Mateo and he deserves it."

Although they are suffering a wobble, Leeds are in better shape than the last time they faced West Brom in August during a summer of upheaval.

On that occasion at Elland Road, United needed an equaliser from Luke Ayling to earn a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have demonstrated their battling qualities to avoid consecutive defeats this season but Farke knows their previous record counts for little as a gruelling festive period intensifies.

"That is not a guarantee that we will go on like this," he said.

"It gives a good feeling yes but it will be a difficult away ground at West Brom and we have to be at our best to win the points.

"We are different sides with different players involved in this game so it will be a different game (to the first meeting). They’ve also grown as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be similarities to the first game but there are different bits we will speak about.