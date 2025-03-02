Sometimes after a few big nights in quick succession, a bit of detox is no bad thing. Tony Mowbray and West Bromwich Albion sympathetically sobered Leeds United up at Elland Road.

From the moment the Leeds coach broke down on the way to Elland Road, their title procession did not go as planned.

But it was a diversion rather than a shuddering halt caused by West Brom parking their bus in Leeds' path. To the delight of football, Middlesbrough legend Mowbray has been given an extended crack at life after recovering from bowel cancer, and he is not going to waste it.

Mowbray has the craggy features of a former centre-back, the flinty accent from a tough part of the world, but as a manager he has always understood football is the entertainment at the end of the working week – a joy, not a chore.

He asked his players to “throw punches” but they were not nose-breakers, more friendly jabs to the arm to remind Leeds if they did not stay firmly grounded, they could knock them over.

And it was in the most affectionate way possible that Mowbray reminded "a great club" – and, indirectly, Sheffield United – that the prize in their sights might not be all it is cracked up to be.

For now, though, Leeds fans just have to enjoy the chase.

FRSUTRATION: Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Watching Farke's football may not be the headiest high they have ever had – more I predict a shindig than a riot – but it is certainly uplifting after the post-Bielsaball comedown.

Since Howard Wilkinson in 1992, Leeds have only won one title, and fans were barred from Bielsa's 2020 Championship party. Until Saturday no Whites team had since equalled the 17 unbeaten league matches Gordon Strachan and co managed then.

Farke chided his players for not being "pragmatic" enough in their passing, a far cry from the Bielsa side Mowbray felt "were like the Red Arrows at times... they didn't seem to play anyone in midfield".

They are older now.

NO QUARTER GIVEN: Former Barnsley player Callum Styles tackles Daniel James (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Even so, Leeds’ left-back managed to head in a second centre-forward's goal in a week; Mateo Joseph and Daniel James smashed and clipped the crossbar trying to join Junior Firpo on the scoresheet.

Seventy-two-goal Leeds still had 15 shots and once they got over a 20-minute funk of overhitting passes and not defending properly, they were back to the intensity the Elland Road bearpit demands, just not the quality of recent weeks.

The mid-match wobble was a reminder nothing has been achieved. Farke loves trotting out the rising points total and reminding his team it is not yet enough.

West Brom reminded us that even having ticked off Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland for the season, there are still teams around the corner capable of ambushing Leeds.

JAB: A subdued Elland Road as Darnell Furlong equalises for West Bromwich Albion (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Darnell Furlong's header over and two chances for substitute Tom Fellows – one brilliantly stopped by a falling Joe Rodon – would have been against the second-half run of play, unlike the headed goal the Baggies worked for Furlong in the first, yet could have left Leeds pointless.

But as long as the sloppiness of first-half misplaced passes and occasional dozy defending is just an aberration, as long as they sharpen the shooting and passing, Leeds will be all right.

"I'm very sure in my mind that they're going up," said Mowbray.

"Sometimes you have to live with the draw, " reflected Farke, far more philosophical than when kicking the air in frustration at wayward passes.

As for the future, Mowbray killed the buzz by warning everyone how their heads will be in the morning.

"For this great football club it's about what do they do in the summer?" he said.

REALITY CHECK: West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Mowbray (right) (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"How much are they going to spend? How are they going to survive?

"Southampton and Leicester were amazing teams last year in this league they can't win a game (in the Premier League).

"Is that going to be Leeds next year? It'd be sad almost.

"You want to get to the Premier League, that's what your job is. Leeds United are a club that should be trying to get to the Premier League and West Bromwich Albion, with the team and the history we've got, should be trying to get into the Premier League.

"But there's always this thing in the back of your mind of what do you do in the summer? If you're Leeds do you spend £200m to give themselves half a chance or go with this team and probably get relegated by February? I don't know the answer."

Sometimes, though, you just have to enjoy life for what it is, not what it might be in the future. For Leeds fans, this is a party worth enjoying. Tomorrow can wait.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Rothwell, Tanaka; James, Aaronson (Joseph 72), Solomon (Gnonto 79); Piroe. Unused substitutes: Ramazani, Guilavogui, Byram, Darlow, Schmidt, Gruev, Debayo.

West Bromwich Albion: Wildsmith; Furlong, Bartley, Heggem, Styles; Mowatt, Molumby; Price (Fellows 83), Swift (Diangana 69), Johnston (Dike 83); Armstrong (Grant 69). Unused substitutes: Holgate, Diakite, Lankshear, Griffiths, Bany.