West Ham United 2 Leeds United 3 - player ratings

HAT-TRICK: Jack Harrison celebrates his third goal with Dan James (right)

It was a performance featuring plenty of character and no little skill.

Illan Meslier – made some important saves 7

Stuart Dallas – lost Jarrod Bowen when he scored at a corner 6

Luke Ayling – some good interceptions and he confidently brought the ball out, but also gave the ball away for West Ham's second goal 6

Pascal Struijk – commanding performance against the always awkward Michail Antonio 7

Junior Firpo – unable to build on an excellent defensive interception to deny Jarrod Bowen 6

Robin Koch – did a good job as a holding midfielder 6

Adam Forshaw – had he been able to maintain this level of performance for 90 minutes, Forshaw would have been at least an eight, but his hamstring gave up on him after setting up the opening goal 6

Raphinha – excellent in the latter stages of the game 8

Mateusz Klich – thought he had scored a goal, but his form is coming back after a largely difficult 2021 6

Jack Harrison – a brilliant hat-trick 9

Dan James – worked hard to get into some good positions but was unable to take his chances 6

Substitutes:

Lewis Bate (for Forshaw, 22) – harsh on the youngster, who came on after 22 minutes and was substituted after 64 without appearing to be injured or play badly 6

Leo Fuhr Hjelde (for Firpo, 24) – did a good job on Bowen 7

Rodrigo (for Bate, 64) – got in some good positions but like James, could not make the most of them and unwittingly denied Klich his goal 5