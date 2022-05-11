The Whites losing 2-1 at Arsenal as Everton beat Leicester City by the same scoreline saw them drop into the bottom three with the end of the season fast approaching.

They have just three games – at home to Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion and away at Brentford – to overhaul Burnley, who are level on points with a far superior goal difference and Everton, a point ahead with a game in hand.

To make matters worse, for the second weekend running they lost one of their key senior players for the rest of the season. Stuart Dallas broke his leg but Luke Ayling’s red card was all his own fault. At least the performance of 19-year-old half-time substitute Lewis Bate gave some cause for optimism.

“It’s been like this for the majority of the season with a lot of injuries and difficult moments throughout the season but it’s the way we are, we always try to fight through these moments,” said Harrison. “We’re ambitious and the young guys have come in and done well. Lewis came in and I thought he played well again. It’s times like that when the young guys have to step up and they have all season.

“It’s about staying together, the young guys stepping up and we just have to stay positive.”

Tonight's contest at home to Chelsea is another huge fixture for Leeds, as a positive result could also deal a mental blow to their rivals.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the action from 7pm, with the contest kicking off at 7.30pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

