What channel is Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur on? - And every other Premier League game on TV this weekend

The fixture kicks off at 12.30pm and will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. It is one of four top-flight games to be shown live in the UK this weekend.

The Premier League action begins on Friday night with Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League showing Southampton's home game with Norwich City, which kicks off at 8pm.

AND IT'S LIVE: Leeds United's clash with Spurs will be broadcast on BT Sport. Picture: Getty Images.

On Saturday night, Sky will broadcast a key game in the title race as Manchester City travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton at 5.30pm.

On Sunday, only one Premier League game will be on TV. West Ham United's home clash with Wolves will be shown on Sky Sports, kicking off at 2pm.