What channel is Leeds United's huge Premier League relegation showdown with Leicester City on?

Leeds United face Leicester City tonight in a huge game towards the bottom end of the Premier League table.

Patrick Bamford and Leeds United lost at Fulham on Saturday. Can they bounce back against Leicester City (Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Team news

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper and Max Wober are doubtful for Tuesday’s night’s crucial home game.

Cooper and Wober both returned to the starting line-up in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham, but it is understood neither player was able to train on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Javi Gracia usually refuses to talk about specific injuries, but when asked if Cooper and Wober would be available, he said: “For the next game we have some players, who in this moment, I’m not sure if they’ll be able to play.”

Cooper, who had struggled to get back into the team after injury, was Leeds’ stand-out performer at Craven Cottage.

Wober has been arguably Leeds’ best defender since signing from Red Bull Salzburg in January and he also made a difference at Fulham having missed the previous four matches.

Form

Leeds’ travelling fans turned on the club’s board at Fulham after a third straight defeat left them one point above the bottom three with six games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester had bene on a similarly woeful run before beating Wolves 2-1 on Saturday.

As it stands

Pos Team P GD Pts 15 Bournemouth 32 -32 33 16 Leeds United 32 -21 29 17 Leicester City 32 -13 28 18 Everton 32 -22 28 19 Nottingham Forest 32 -33 27 20 Southampton 32 -29 24

TV coverage

The game kicks-off at 8pm tonight and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 7pm.

Preview