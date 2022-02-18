What channel is Leeds United v Manchester United on? - Channel, kick-off time and form guide

The Whites were beaten 3-0 at Everton last weekend to extend their winless run to three games, ahead of a tough run of fixtures.

The Red Devils are also without a win in their last three outings, drawing their last two Premier League fixtures as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can I watch?

LAST TIME OUT: Leeds United held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw when the sides met at Elland Road last season. Picture: Getty Images.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage will begin at 1pm with the contest kicking off at 2pm.

The fixture can also be streamed online using a Sky Sports Day Pass on NOW TV, which costs £11.98 and gives access to all Sky Sports channels.

Highlights will be available on YouTube and later in the evening on Match of the Day, which will be shown on the BBC.

What happened last time?

Man United enjoyed a dream start to the season as Bruno Fernandes’s hat-trick rocked Leeds on the opening day of the campaign in August.

Fernandes’s treble was complemented by goals from Mason Greenwood and Fred.

Fernandes put the hosts 1-0 up at the break before a stunning Luke Ayling goal had levelled things for Marcelo Bielsa’s men early in the second half but the Red Devils hit back strongly.

Form guide