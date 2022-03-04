What channel is Leicester City v Leeds United on? Kick-off time, team news and latest odds

Victory would ease the nerves at Leeds with the club hovering above the relegation zone. Marcelo Bielsa was sacked on Sunday and replaced by former Red Bull Salzburg head coach Marsch.

The Foxes did United a favour in midweek as they defeated Burnley at Turf Moor, to keep Leeds two points above the bottom three.

How can I watch?

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the fixture, with coverage beginning at 11.30am. The contest kicks off at 12.30pm.

Leeds took part in the early kick-off last Saturday as they were beaten 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur.

Team news

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, sidelined since December with a foot injury, is “very close” to being involved again after taking part in training on Thursday. Defender Diego Llorente is doubtful.

JESSE MARSCH: Takes charge of his first Leeds United game on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

Joe Gelhardt also played a part in training yesterday which hinted he could be involved at Leicester.

Leicester could be without Ricardo Pereira after he was withdrawn during the Foxes' win over Burnley on Tuesday night. Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand are all expected to miss the contest.

