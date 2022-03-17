What channel is Wolves v Leeds United on? How to watch, streaming details and team news

The Whites gave their survival hopes a much-needed boost with a dramatic win over Norwich City last weekend while Wolves could jump to sixth with a victory.

How can I watch?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will show Friday night's action, with coverage beginning at 7pm for the 8pm kick-off.

Is there a stream?

The action is available to stream on NOW TV. Daily and monthly passes are available and the service can be cancelled at anytime.

The action can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers through their TV provider's streaming service, such as Sky Go.

Team news

BACK IN ACTION: Leeds travel to Wolves on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Wolves will remain without midfielder Pedro Neto against Leeds United on Friday night but will have Hwang Hee-chan available again. Hamstring injuries will keep Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever out of contention.