What channel is Wolves v Leeds United on? How to watch, streaming details and team news

The Whites gave their survival hopes a much-needed boost with a dramatic win over Norwich City last weekend while Wolves could jump to sixth with a victory.
How can I watch?
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will show Friday night's action, with coverage beginning at 7pm for the 8pm kick-off.
Is there a stream?
The action is available to stream on NOW TV. Daily and monthly passes are available and the service can be cancelled at anytime.
The action can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers through their TV provider's streaming service, such as Sky Go.
Team news
Wolves will remain without midfielder Pedro Neto against Leeds United on Friday night but will have Hwang Hee-chan available again. Hamstring injuries will keep Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever out of contention.
Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are in line to play some part for Leeds tomorrow. A back injury means Joe Gelhardt is a doubt to play after scoring the winner as a very late substitute against Norwich, but coach Jesse Marsch was confident he would play.