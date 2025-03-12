'What happened in the last weeks against us in decision making is not acceptable': Leeds United boss Daniel Farke reveals fury after win over Millwall
A fine strike from Joel Piroe, when the score was at 1-0, was chalked off for offside against Brenden Aaronson when replays showed that the US international was level.
Farke was angered by the fact that the same set of assistant referees were involved in the game after being paired together in Leeds’s appointment at Coventry in February when a late goal from Willy Gnonto was ruled out, controversially, for offside.
Like on that day, the decision did not affect the outcome of the proceedings, with Leeds wining both matches 2-0. But Farke was still livid afterwards.
Farke, whose side prevailed against Millwall thanks to an early own goal from Jake Cooper, who diverted Manor Solomon’s cross into his own net and a cracking late strike from Ao Tanaka, said: "I couldn’t be relaxed today. It didn’t influence the result, but I was annoyed tonight. What happened in the last weeks against us in decision making is not acceptable...
"What I do not like is that we got a call (from the refereeing body) after the Coventry game and it was more like ‘yes, you should have been awarded a penalty’ and it was (also) ‘clearly this was a goal which should have been allowed because Willy Gnonto was not in an offside position by three yards when he scored the ‘goal.’ They should have decided it better.
"And today, one game later with the same set of assistants, we have the same offside situation. In back to back games, the same assistants give the same offside (situation) which is never an offside.
"To be fair, this one was tight and more difficult to see than the Coventry game. Why do we have the rule? If in doubt, give it for the offense. It was such a great goal again.
"I have to calm down, but it was something which was difficult to accept.
"We have the same assistants for back-to-back games together and you can’t blame the referee. But what happened in the last game was hard to accept. But if it happens two times with the same assistants, it is difficult to accept.
"Because this can change more or less the outcome of a whole season. How many goals do they want to disallow?
"We can say ‘it’s a 2-0 win, whatever, it’s not important’..
"But of course, it’s important – it’s about the goal difference as well. Small details are always decisive and the amount of times it happens to us is hard to accept.”