Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to assess Leeds United’s final day Premier League survival and what they need to do next to avoid a repeat next time out.

They also look ahead to Huddersfield Town’s bid to join them in the top-flight via Sunday’s play-off final at Wembley against Nottingham Forest. We also look at what lies in store for

FC Halifax Town and York City in next season’s National League.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.