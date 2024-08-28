What Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder had to say about 'fantastic' Gustavo Hamer after Leeds United bid is rebuffed
The Brazilian-born ex Netherlands under-20 international was recently the subject of a £13m bid from Leeds United which was flatly rejected by the Blades, who are keen to hold onto the talismanic star, who made an impressive cameo from the bench in the club's 1-0 EFL Cup loss at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Tuesday night.
The former Coventry City player went close to scoring an equaliser within moments of coming on as a substitute in the final quarter at Oakwell and provided a new dimension to the Blades after entering the fray and showed his class in terms of performance and attitude.
Hamer has also been linked with clubs in the top flight this summer, with United desperate to retain the 27-year-old after his release clause recently expired.
United’s 5,000-strong travelling contingent sang Hamer’s name when he warmed up in he first half at Barnsley. Hamer joined the club on a four-year deal last summer in a £15m move from the Midlands.
Speaking about interest in his leading players on Monday, Wilder confirmed there had been a couple of bids for stars, with one being 'a million miles off' in his words. Commenting after the game at Barnsley about Hamer, Wilder said: "The way he’s handled it is perfect.
"I talked about Blaster (Ollie Arblaster) and the speculation, good players handle speculation and just get on with being good footballers. It didn’t happen for him (Hamer) on Saturday but we talked about it and he came roaring back tonight.
"That’s what players with speculation around them should play like. Not: 'I’ll cruise through this or I might get injured or I might not play.' Just get on with it and produce a performance..
"He showed where his head is tonight. When people talk about head-turned and speculation, he’s handled it fantastically well. I thought he was quiet on Saturday, but we had a chat on Monday about it, that we need him because he’s a huge player for us.
"We know the number and the numbers that the club who made the offer (Leeds) have brought in this summer (around £140m) and what they’ve got.
"Top dollar for their players. I’ll leave it there with everybody, but I thought he showed the urgency that we needed. And we didn’t show that enough."
