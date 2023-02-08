For the 2022/23 competition, ties will be played in midweek, over the evenings of Tuesday February 28 and Wednesday March 1.
The fourth-round replays take place this midweek, February 7/8.
Three Yorkshire clubs are in the fifth round draw. Leeds United await the winners of Sunderland and Fulham in a replay on Wednesday night.
Sheffield United beat Wrexham in a pulsating fourth-round replay on Tuesday while Sheffield Wednesday lost for the first time in 23 games when going down 1-0 at Fleetwood.
The FA Cup fifth round fixtures and their dates are as follows, and these are the television channels the games are broadcast on:
Tuesday February 28
Stoke City v Brighton 7.15pm – ITV4
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers 7.30pm – BBC iPlayer
Sunderland or Fulham v Leeds United 7.45pm – BBC One
Bristol City v Manchester City 8pm – ITV1
Wednesday March 1
Southampton v Grimsby Town 7.15pm – ITV4
Burnley v Fleetwood – BBC iPlayer
Manchester United v West Ham United 7.45pm – ITV1
Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur 8pm – BBC One