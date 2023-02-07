Depleted Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run ends in FA Cup at Fleetwood

A depleted Sheffield Wednesday saw their unbeaten run come to an end after crashing out of the FA Cup at Fleetwood Town.

Carlos Mendes Gomes sent Fleetwood into the fifth round of the competition for the first time after a deserved 1-0 win in this all League One tie.

The on-loan Luton winger climbed highest to meet Phoenix Patterson’s 60th-minute free-kick to score his eighth goal of the campaign.

Victory for Scott Brown’s side earned them a last-16 showdown with Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley.

Fleetwood Town's Scott Robertson battles for the ball with Sheffield Wednesday's Dennis Adeniran and Sean Fusire (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

But having inflicted Wednesday’s first defeat in 15 games in all competitions and knocked out QPR in round three, the Clarets will hold no fears for the Cod Army.

Fleetwood took full advantage of an Owls team that contained 10 changes from Saturday’s table-topping win over Plymouth.

Promise Omochere struck a low shot against a post in the first half and missed further chances, all from a supply line provided by Patterson.

Wednesday were second best for most of the night. When they did fashion chances, Fisayo Dele-Bashiri’s shot was easily saved by Jay Lynch, while Lee Gregory headed against the crossbar in the opening period.

Fleetwood Town: Lynch, Johnston, Sarpong-Wiredu, Holgate, Andrew, Warrington, Robertson, Patterson, Mendes Gomes (Macadam 74), Hayes (Nsiala 86), Omochere. Unused substitutes: Johnson, Boyle, Baker, McMillan, McMullan,Thiam.

Sheff Wed: Stockdale, Hunt, Palmer (Iorfa 46), Famewo (Alimi-Adetoro 46), Fusire (Windass 70), Adeniran (Byers 70), Bakinson, Brown, Dele-Bashiru, Wilks, Gregory (Smith 46). Unused substitutes: Johnson, Shipston, Dawson, Durrant.

