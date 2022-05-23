The 2021-22 campaign concluded in dramatic fashion on Sunday as Manchester City came from behind to beat Aston Villa and secure the title while Tottenham Hotspur ensured a drama-free afternoon at Norwich City to claim fourth spot and the final Champions League place.

In the relegation battle, Leeds leapfrogged Burnley to survive as they won 2-1 at Brentford while the Clarets lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle United.

When does the 2022-23 season start?

The Premier League will return on August 6, a week earlier than last year when Arsenal and Brentford kicked off the campaign on August 13.

The top-flight will then pause on the weekend of November 12 to accommodate the Qatar World Cup. The tournament kicks off in the Middle East on November 21 with the final due to be held on December 18.

Premier League action will resume on Boxing Day (December 26).

When does the season end?

Following the resumption on Boxing Day, the top flight will play its remaining fixtures until May 28, 2023. That is six days later than the end of last campaign.

The break for the World Cup will last approximately five weeks, suggesting a larger number of midweek games will be scheduled in the Premier League in order to ensure all fixtures are played before the end of the campaign.

When are the fixtures out?

Fans don't have to wait long to see their teams' schedule for next campaign, as the Premier League plans to release the fixtures on June 16 at 9am.

Which teams are involved?

Norwich City, Burnley and Watford will play in the Championship next season while Fulham and Bournemouth have confirmed their places back in the top flight.