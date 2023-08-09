Leeds United will be looking to join the seven Yorkshire clubs who have already booked their place in the second round of the League Cup when they entertain Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday.

When will the round two draw take place?

The round two draw of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Burton Albion v Leicester City on the evening of Wednesday, August 9.

CUP DRAW: The second-round draw for the Carabao Cup will be held on Wednesday evening live on Sky Sports. Picture: Getty Images.

Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman will host the draw that sees the 12 Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions including Sheffield United – enter at this stage. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.

When does round two take place?

Round two ties will take place week commencing 28 August.

Substitutions

Each club is permitted to name up to nine substitutes on the team sheet, of which not more than five may take part in the competition match. Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the match.

Clubs may make substitutions at half time and any substitutions made will not count towards the maximum of three opportunities. A club may make more than one substitution at each of its three opportunities.

Penalties

In the event of scores being level at the end of ninety minutes’ duration in round’s one, two, three, four and five, no extra time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.

Extra time will apply in the second leg of the semi-finals and Final if the result is level after ninety minutes’ duration. A period of 30 minutes will be played.Use of VAR

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will not be in operation during Carabao Cup matches until the semi-final and final ties of the competition.

What are the north section numbers?

1 Blackburn Rovers

2 Blackpool

3 Bolton Wanderers

4 Bradford City

5 Burnley

6 Crewe Alexandra

7 Doncaster Rovers

8 Everton

9 Harrogate Town

10 Lincoln City

11 Mansfield Town

12 Middlesbrough

13 Nottingham Forest

14 Port Vale

15 Rotherham United

16 Salford City

17 Sheffield United

18 Sheffield Wednesday

19 Stoke City

20 Tranmere Rovers

21 Wolverhampton Wanderers

22 Wrexham

23 Burton Albion or Leicester City