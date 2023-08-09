Doncaster Rovers, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Harrogate Town came through their ties on Tuesday, and Premier League Sheffield United were given a bye.
When will the round two draw take place?
The round two draw of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Burton Albion v Leicester City on the evening of Wednesday, August 9.
Sky Sports’ Carabao Cup presenter Mark Chapman will host the draw that sees the 12 Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions including Sheffield United – enter at this stage. The Carabao Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds with the draw split into a southern and northern section until round three.
When does round two take place?
Round two ties will take place week commencing 28 August.
Substitutions
Each club is permitted to name up to nine substitutes on the team sheet, of which not more than five may take part in the competition match. Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the match.
Clubs may make substitutions at half time and any substitutions made will not count towards the maximum of three opportunities. A club may make more than one substitution at each of its three opportunities.
Penalties
In the event of scores being level at the end of ninety minutes’ duration in round’s one, two, three, four and five, no extra time shall be played. The winners shall be determined by penalty kicks.
Extra time will apply in the second leg of the semi-finals and Final if the result is level after ninety minutes’ duration. A period of 30 minutes will be played.Use of VAR
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will not be in operation during Carabao Cup matches until the semi-final and final ties of the competition.
What are the north section numbers?
1 Blackburn Rovers
2 Blackpool
3 Bolton Wanderers
4 Bradford City
5 Burnley
6 Crewe Alexandra
7 Doncaster Rovers
8 Everton
9 Harrogate Town
10 Lincoln City
11 Mansfield Town
12 Middlesbrough
13 Nottingham Forest
14 Port Vale
15 Rotherham United
16 Salford City
17 Sheffield United
18 Sheffield Wednesday
19 Stoke City
20 Tranmere Rovers
21 Wolverhampton Wanderers
22 Wrexham
23 Burton Albion or Leicester City
24 Leeds United or Shrewsbury Town