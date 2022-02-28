Where does Marcelo Bielsa rank among Leeds managers based on win-percentage?

The Argentine guided Leeds back into the Premier League in his second season in charge as the Whites went on to finish ninth in their first top-flight season for 16 years.

This term, United have only won five league games and a run of six matches without a win, which included five defeats, has forced the club's hand.

Bielsa will always be remembered fondly for the style of football he brought to Leeds as well as the way he conducted himself while in the Elland Road hotseat.

But just how does his final win percentage compare to the managers who came before him?

It is no surprise that Don Revie has the best win ratio of any Leeds manager in the club's history, as he won almost 400 of his 740 games in charge.

We have taken a look at the stats to see where Bielsa sits in the top 10 of the all-time win percentage table for Leeds United managers, only including those men who have been appointed permanently at the club.

1. Don Revie - 53.24% Appointed in 1961, Revie oversaw the most successful period in the club's history. He won 394 of his 740 games in charge and claimed two league titles in that time as well as an FA Cup and a League Cup.

2. Gary McAllister - 50% The Scot won 25 of his 50 games in charge at Leeds from January 2008 to December 2008.

3. David O'Leary - 49.75% The Irishman managed 203 games for Leeds between 1998 and 2002.

4. Simon Grayson - 49.7% He guided Leeds out of League One during his reign and was in charge during the Whites' memorable FA Cup victory at Old Trafford in 2009. He won 84 games of 169 in charge at Elland Road.