Where Leeds United are tipped to finish in 21/22 Premier League table compared to Newcastle United, Burnley, Everton and Watford

It was not just the fact Leeds were 2-0 down at half-time against Wolverhampton Wanderers or even the fact they were defending appallingly, but also that they had already lost Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich to injury, and Illan Meslier would go off early in the second half.

Marsch called it one of the best results he had ever seen.

Helped by a second yellow card for Raul Jimenez for the challenge which took Meslier off, Leeds scored twice in quick succession to level the scores, then added a stoppage-time equaliser scored by Luke Ayling to move seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

It came on the back of Sunday's 2-1 victory against Norwich City despite the Canaries equalising in stoppage time.

"The best part was we talked at half-time a little bit about tactics but more about not feeling sorry for ourselves," said Marsch, who was taking charge of Leeds for only the fourth time.

"It was easy after three injuries and a late goal in the half to be down 2-0 to be thinking it was not our day and what do we do know but I tried to encourage them if we had a good start to the (half) and we could find a goal, momentum would change.

"We got a bit lucky that they picked up a red card but I think it was deserved at the same time and they you saw the quality of men with no subs left after the 50th minute with injuries but guys dug in and pushed the game to stay tough."

Following the results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have worked out how the final table could look and it's good news for Leeds if the season pans out as predicted...

1. Manchester City Final points: 91. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Final points: 89. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Final points: 80. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Final points: 69. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales