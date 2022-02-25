TRANSFER SPEND: A study has looked at the amount Premier League clubs have spent on players since 2012. Picture: Getty Images.

Where Leeds United rank on the Premier League net spend table compared to Manchester United, Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United

Brentford are the only Premier League club to have a negative net spend since the summer of 2012, a study by CIES Football Observatory has found.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:44 pm

Manchester City have spent the most of any top-flight club in that time, with a whooping €1.7bn spent on incoming players in the last 10 years.

Chelsea with €1.6bn are not far behind with Manchester United also close, having forked out €1.55bn on new players since the 2012 summer transfer window.

Leeds United have spent close to €300m while Brentford have spent €144m, compared to earning €187m to give them a balance of €43m on the recruitment front.

That number comes as no surprise, given the Bees are in their first campaign in the Premier League. They invested shrewdly on their way to the top flight but may begin to find themselves needing to spend bigger sums to remain competitive in the Premier League.

The study by CIES Football Observatory analysed the spending and selling of all teams in Europe's top five leagues to see each club's net spend over the last 10 years.

Man United were the only English side to have a net spend greater than €1bn while Premier League sides accounted for 14 of the top 20 clubs when it came to net amounts spent on the incomings and outgoings.

The data, which can be seen below, took into account add-on fees included in deals and any income from sell-on fees. See where your club ranks...

1. Manchester United

Spent: €1545m Earned €470m: Net Spend: €1075m.

2. Man City

Spent: €1699m Earned €715m: Net Spend: €984m.

3. Arsenal

Spent: €1029m Earned €446m: Net Spend: €583m

4. Everton

Spent: €911m Earned €482m: Net Spend: €429m.

