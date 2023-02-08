Which Leeds United players led the way in their 2-2 draw at Manchester United?

Although they relinquished a 2-0 lead, there was nothing to be ashamed of from a spirited performance.
Illan Meslier – some really good saves when Leeds were under pressure 8
Luke Ayling – excellent defensive performance to subdue Alejandro Garnacho 7
Robin Koch – won the ball for Leeds' second goal 7
Max Wober – outstanding defensive display 9
Pascal Struijk – made a decent start including winning the ball back for the goal before going off with concussion 7
Tyler Adams – tigerish in midfield 7
Weston McKennie – a good full debut 7
Luis Sinisterra – went off very early with what looked like a hamstring injury N/A
Jack Harrison – failed to have much impact 6
Wilfried Gnonto – consistently producing top performances 8
Patrick Bamford – did a job for the team, often moving wide when the hosts had the ball 6
Substitutes:
Crysencio Summerville (for Sinisterra, 8) – it was his ball Raphael Varane put through his own net 7
Junior Firpo (for Struijk, 23) – did a good job at left-back 7
Brenden Aaronson (for Harrison, 63) – hit the base of the post at a free-kick 6
Georginio Rutter (for Bamford, 63) – the ball was mainly down the other end when he came on 5
Mateo Joseph (for Gnonto, 89) – N/A
Sam Greenwood (for McKennie, 89) – N/A
Not used: Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen.