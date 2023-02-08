Which Leeds United players led the way in their 2-2 draw at Manchester United?

Leeds United took a draw and could even have had more from their trip to Manchester United.

Although they relinquished a 2-0 lead, there was nothing to be ashamed of from a spirited performance.

Illan Meslier – some really good saves when Leeds were under pressure 8

Luke Ayling – excellent defensive performance to subdue Alejandro Garnacho 7

Robin Koch – won the ball for Leeds' second goal 7

Max Wober – outstanding defensive display 9

Pascal Struijk – made a decent start including winning the ball back for the goal before going off with concussion 7

Tyler Adams – tigerish in midfield 7

CONSISTENT QUALITY: Leeds United gpalscorer Willy Gnonto

Weston McKennie – a good full debut 7

Luis Sinisterra – went off very early with what looked like a hamstring injury N/A

Jack Harrison – failed to have much impact 6

Wilfried Gnonto – consistently producing top performances 8

Patrick Bamford – did a job for the team, often moving wide when the hosts had the ball 6

Substitutes:

Crysencio Summerville (for Sinisterra, 8) – it was his ball Raphael Varane put through his own net 7

Junior Firpo (for Struijk, 23) – did a good job at left-back 7

Brenden Aaronson (for Harrison, 63) – hit the base of the post at a free-kick 6

Georginio Rutter (for Bamford, 63) – the ball was mainly down the other end when he came on 5

Mateo Joseph (for Gnonto, 89) – N/A

Sam Greenwood (for McKennie, 89) – N/A