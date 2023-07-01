Why Kevin Nagle will have to rely heavily on Huddersfield Town's men on the ground

Kevin Nagle will trust his men on the ground at Huddersfield Town next season, with visits to West Yorkshire expected to be sporadic but not just flying.

Bafflingly, some overseas owners rarely if ever visit their clubs but Sacramento-based Nagle intends to enjoy his investment and to try to get a feel for the area.

But with business interests including another club in his home city – USL Championship side Sacramento Republic – he will not be a regular at matches.

"I'll come over probably once every four to six weeks and really stay for a couple of matches so I can get a good feel for it and stay closely connected to the community,” he said.

"I actually have more (homes) than where I live. I have a ranch I've been to twice.

"I will be very communicative on social media because I won't be living here permanently although I anticipate buying a home."

Prepared to lose money in the short-term, he wants to make the most of his new purchase.

"If you have a love for something, and the financial means, why not follow your passion?" he argued.

TRUST: Kein Nagle says manager Neil Warnock (pictured) will be left to do his job at Huddersfield Town

“When I was a young kid I wasn't thinking about this, I was thinking about my mum needing to put food on the table for my sisters, me and my two cousins.

"Buying an English football club... it's an American dream.”

Nagle's approach will need good lieutenants on the ground, with Jake Edwards his new chief executive and Neil Warnock returning as manager. Leigh Bromby was dismissed as director of football but is yet to be replaced.

