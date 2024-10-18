IT'S the time of the year in the football calendar when managers are increasingly aware of the 'totting up procedure' - regarding players walking suspension tightropes.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke and Sheffield United rival were entitled to be particularly conscious of that ahead of Friday night's Yorkshire derby showdown at Elland Road.

Leeds came into the game with three players on four yellow cards - one away from a one-match ban.

They were Joe Rodon, Junior Firpo and ex-Blades player Jaden Bogle, while Willy Gnonto was on three cautions ahead of the action.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty.

It's also been a concern for Wilder, with key midfielders Gustavo Hamer and Vinícius Souza getting through the recent home game with Luton Town without picking up a booking which would have precluded their involvement in West Yorkshire - with both heading into the game on four cautions instead.

That match against the Hatters saw centre-half Anel Ahmedhodžić go into the book for a fourth time this term, meaning that a number of players on both sides are running the risk of a ban at some time this autumn or early winter, most likely.

For Farke, it is likely to be an additional part of his managerial brief, which has certainly revolved around being creative and finding solutions of late, due to some untimely injuries and key departures.

Farke said: "Sometimes, there is a yellow card, especially for a defensive player and you have to accept this. Once a player is suspended for a game, you have to find another solution.

"For one game, it is always possible to be a bit creative. Its more of a problem if a key player is out for several months and this is exactly what we have with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.