GOOD managers see the bigger picture, think ahead and are smart.

Which brings us nicely to Leeds United chief Daniel Farke and a player whose importance is already inestimable in Ethan Ampadu.

Many of Farke’s contemporaries may well have taken up the option of handing the Wales international, a league and cup ever-present this term, a breather in Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Peterborough United.

Perish the thought is likely to have been Farke’s reply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampadu started his fifth game in 15 days and 29th of the campaign, but with an intelligent twist, courtesy of the Leeds chief, who rarely misses a trick.

As he also didn’t late on with his decision to hand some cherished game-time to right-back Luke Ayling, with the veteran defender making a United appearance for the first time since November 3 at a time when Posh were pushing in their quest to make the finale overly interesting by pulling a goal back with the visitors leading 2-0.

But back to former Chelsea man Ampadu, who started the game in defence as opposed in midfield, with Farke electing to save the players’ ‘legs’ a little by switching him to the back.

It was also clearly by design, with Farke shrewdly taking up the chance to look at the 23-year-old in his back-up position amid a competitive environment, on an afternoon when Ampadu was also handed the captain’s armband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It worked a treat with two goals for the leader-for-the-day representing an added bonus.

Ampadu, who has played virtually every minute for Leeds this season aside from coming off in the 89th minute of the festive games at Preston and West Brom, said: “I was honoured to lead the team and it’s the first time I have led a team out from the start and it’s a special feeling.

"Whether that is being captain or not, you have got to try and take control of the game a little bit and it’s something I am trying to do a little bit more.

"I have had periods earlier in my career where I have not played many minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s more about looking after your body and making sure you can play again.

"Hopefully, I can keep playing as I am enjoying it."

Farke’s decision to hand rare starts to Jaiden Anthony, Jamie Shackleton, Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo – and make them feel a bit better about themselves – was also vindicated.

Archie Gray was also switched to central midfield and enjoyed himself, even if he passed up the chance of breaking his duck for Leeds after missing a good early chance.

Instead, it was Ampadu who was afforded that particular kudos – putting Leeds on their way with a 34th-minute opener before heading home the visitors’ final goal in a morale-boosting 3-0, sandwiched in between Patrick Bamford’s stunning strike for the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampadu, pictured inset, added: "I am not going to lie, it’s pretty special and a pretty good feeling.