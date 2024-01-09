Why Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu's switch at Peterborough was proof that canny manager Daniel Farke does not miss a trick
Which brings us nicely to Leeds United chief Daniel Farke and a player whose importance is already inestimable in Ethan Ampadu.
Many of Farke’s contemporaries may well have taken up the option of handing the Wales international, a league and cup ever-present this term, a breather in Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Peterborough United.
Perish the thought is likely to have been Farke’s reply.
Ampadu started his fifth game in 15 days and 29th of the campaign, but with an intelligent twist, courtesy of the Leeds chief, who rarely misses a trick.
As he also didn’t late on with his decision to hand some cherished game-time to right-back Luke Ayling, with the veteran defender making a United appearance for the first time since November 3 at a time when Posh were pushing in their quest to make the finale overly interesting by pulling a goal back with the visitors leading 2-0.
But back to former Chelsea man Ampadu, who started the game in defence as opposed in midfield, with Farke electing to save the players’ ‘legs’ a little by switching him to the back.
It was also clearly by design, with Farke shrewdly taking up the chance to look at the 23-year-old in his back-up position amid a competitive environment, on an afternoon when Ampadu was also handed the captain’s armband.
It worked a treat with two goals for the leader-for-the-day representing an added bonus.
Ampadu, who has played virtually every minute for Leeds this season aside from coming off in the 89th minute of the festive games at Preston and West Brom, said: “I was honoured to lead the team and it’s the first time I have led a team out from the start and it’s a special feeling.
"Whether that is being captain or not, you have got to try and take control of the game a little bit and it’s something I am trying to do a little bit more.
"I have had periods earlier in my career where I have not played many minutes.
"It’s more about looking after your body and making sure you can play again.
"Hopefully, I can keep playing as I am enjoying it."
Farke’s decision to hand rare starts to Jaiden Anthony, Jamie Shackleton, Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo – and make them feel a bit better about themselves – was also vindicated.
Archie Gray was also switched to central midfield and enjoyed himself, even if he passed up the chance of breaking his duck for Leeds after missing a good early chance.
Instead, it was Ampadu who was afforded that particular kudos – putting Leeds on their way with a 34th-minute opener before heading home the visitors’ final goal in a morale-boosting 3-0, sandwiched in between Patrick Bamford’s stunning strike for the second.
Ampadu, pictured inset, added: "I am not going to lie, it’s pretty special and a pretty good feeling.
"It just makes you wish that with a lot of chances where I missed the target earlier in the season, I could have put the ball in the back of the net (before), but yes, it’s a good feeling."