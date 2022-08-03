Why Leeds United players will take the knee on Saturday - but not often this season

Leeds will take the knee before Saturday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it will be the last example for some time.

Sheffield United, whose players inspired the transferal of the gesture to English football, did not take the knee before Monday's Championship game against Watford, who did.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips takes the knee before a game against Stoke City

The gesture was popularised by NFL player Colin Kaepernick as a protest against racism in America, and was adopted by English football when it emerged from the first Covid-19 lockdown shortly after the racially-motivated death of George Floyd in the United States in May 2020.

The first match played after the coronavirus pause was between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, and David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp proposed the gesture, which was widely taken up but not without controversy.

Whilst Premier League teams adopted a three-line whip for the last two seasons - although individuals such as Wilfried Zaha who felt it had lost its potency were free to opt out - the Football League left it up to individual teams. Hull City were one of those to decide fairly early on not to make the gesture.

Some misinterpreted it as support for some of the Marxist ideology of the political Black Lives Matter movement, despite many of the players taking the knee insisting it was not he case, and it was just a symbol of opposition to racism.

DIVISIVE: A number of Football League clubs, such as Huddersfield Town, stopped taking the knee

It was booed by some supporters, most notably during England's early games at the 2021 European Championship, with the encouragement of some Government politicians. Boos were not unusual at some Yorkshire grounds too.

On explaining his decision to stand in February 2021, Crystal Palace winger Zaha said: "at the moment it doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse".

As they did before last season, the Premier League captains met this week to decide whether to continue the gesture and have decided on a "less is more" approach.

Players and staff will take the knee before the first and last game of the Premier League season, before dedicated No Room for Racism matches in October and March, the Boxing Day fixtures and this season's domestic cup finals.

"We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause," said a joint statement from the Premier League captains.