Why Leeds United see 'feelgood' factor as important at time of Christmas sacrifices

Daniel Farke says Leeds United will be working on strengthening a family spirit as well as their football whilst others are enjoying the Festivities this Christmas.

Both the Whites' games this week are away from home – at Stoke City on Boxing Day and Derby County on Sunday – where their form has been patchy of late.

So in a fiercely-contested Championship title race, they cannot afford to ease up on their training, but at the same time there will be some emphasis on making sure the spirit of Christmas does not escape anyone.

American Brenden Aaronson is expecting to be home alone this Christmas, and in a multi-national squad he may not be the only one. Don Revie was always big on creating a Leeds "family" and the present manager thinks along similar lines.

"I probably will invite him to mine to come around," said Farke when told. "I think he will prefer to be alone!

“Sometimes you forget these players are also human beings, not robots.

“When a few players are perhaps alone on Festive days then we also make sure that they can spend it with a few other players or their families and we look after each other. We are also a family here at Leeds United.

“Everyone can just deliver really top performances if you feel really comfortable and have a feelgood factor."

FAMILY FEEL: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (central) is conscious of not leaving players feeling in the cold at Christmas

At the same time, Leeds cannot afford to cut any corners with Sheffield United three points ahead at the top and Burnley and Sunderland one and two points behind Leeds respectively.

“We start with a tough away fixture at Stoke which won't allow us to rest," he said.

"We are in on Christmas Eve and even on Christmas Day there is work on the training pitch and work in the meeting room to prepare the lads.

"We will travel on Christmas Day to be there with perfect preparation for the game. We'll also stay in the hotel on Christmas Day so there’s certainly no family time for my players and our staff but we have greater things that we need to think about and we want a proper party then come next May.

JUST A FELSH WOUND: Leeds United's Joe Rodon

“We will allow ourselves perhaps to celebrate Christmas when there's a little bit of time, perhaps after this relentless period – after January 4 – but the next days we are just on it.”