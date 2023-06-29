All Sections
Why Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United will need bigger matchday squads next season

Championship clubs will have two extra players to pick from on matchdays.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST

Clubs in the division have voted to increase the number of available substitutes from seven to nine next season, in line with the Premier League. Still only five are able to come on during a game.

Newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday, who operated with a deliberately small squad in League One under then-manager Darren Moore last season, are one of those who are understood to have opposed the move.

The Owls will be one of six Yorkshire clubs in next season's second tier, along with Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and relegated Leeds United.

Most Popular
MORE OPTIONS: Championship managers will have more players to choose from on the bench next seasonMORE OPTIONS: Championship managers will have more players to choose from on the bench next season
MORE OPTIONS: Championship managers will have more players to choose from on the bench next season

Opponents will argue that the more players available on matchday, the more it favours clubs with bigger budgets, supporters will say it provides more opportunities for academy players to get experience of professional matchdays.

The new Championship season begins on August 4, with the Owls’ televised home game against Southampton.

Clubs in League One and League Two will continue to use five substitutes from seven named on the bench.

