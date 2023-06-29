Championship clubs will have two extra players to pick from on matchdays.

Clubs in the division have voted to increase the number of available substitutes from seven to nine next season, in line with the Premier League. Still only five are able to come on during a game.

Newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday, who operated with a deliberately small squad in League One under then-manager Darren Moore last season, are one of those who are understood to have opposed the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls will be one of six Yorkshire clubs in next season's second tier, along with Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and relegated Leeds United.

MORE OPTIONS: Championship managers will have more players to choose from on the bench next season

Opponents will argue that the more players available on matchday, the more it favours clubs with bigger budgets, supporters will say it provides more opportunities for academy players to get experience of professional matchdays.

The new Championship season begins on August 4, with the Owls’ televised home game against Southampton.