Clubs in the division have voted to increase the number of available substitutes from seven to nine next season, in line with the Premier League. Still only five are able to come on during a game.
Newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday, who operated with a deliberately small squad in League One under then-manager Darren Moore last season, are one of those who are understood to have opposed the move.
The Owls will be one of six Yorkshire clubs in next season's second tier, along with Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and relegated Leeds United.
Opponents will argue that the more players available on matchday, the more it favours clubs with bigger budgets, supporters will say it provides more opportunities for academy players to get experience of professional matchdays.
The new Championship season begins on August 4, with the Owls’ televised home game against Southampton.
Clubs in League One and League Two will continue to use five substitutes from seven named on the bench.