Why Leeds United's Daniel Farke thinks, 'My job is the easiest of all the managers in the whole league'

Daniel Farke says he has "the easiest job of all the managers in the whole league" now he has built a winning mentality at Leeds United, though he does admit it needs constant nurturing.

The Whites will be top of the Championship when they travel to Bramall Lane on Monday, knowing victory over Sheffield United would give them a five-point cushion with 12 games left.

Unbeaten in the Championship since the beginning of December they have claimed 37 points from a possible 45.

And with the players taking responsibility themselves, such as when captain Ethan Ampadu gathered them in the centre circle for a huddle after Monday's dramatic 2-1 win at home to Sunderland, manager Farke claims he sometimes feels like a bystander.

"I'm on the sidelines, hands in my pockets, enjoying the football,” he says. “Sometimes I have to help a little bit or give a few hints.

"My job is the easiest job of all the managers in the whole league. I've got a top-class group and it's a joy to work with them."

It stems from the environment Farke created, one that has to be constantly worked out, and which allows them to come through difficult games, such as on Monday when they did not lead until the very last minute.

"In the last few weeks we've always been in the lead, scoring many goals," noted Farke.

"It's a bit unusual to be chasing a game and sometimes even a really good team can be nervous. In the half-time talk you have to calm them down and speak about what you need to have.

"But to have this winning mentality, you have to work on it every day on the training ground.

"If you're going for promotion you have to have a special winning mentality and this is what we try to implement and create here.