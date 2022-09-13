Why Rasmus Kristensen's Denmark call-up could be good news for Leeds United as Liam Cooper misses out for Scotland

The right-back missed September's 5-2 defeat to Brentford with an unspecified knock picked up in training in the build-up to the game.

With Luke Ayling still feeling his way back to fitness after a summer knee operation, and Stuart Dallas missing with a broken leg, Cody Drameh deputised.

But with Leeds' Premier League match against Nottingham Forest postponed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, and Sunday's scheduled game at Manchester United called off because of concerns it would over-stretch Greater Manchester Police the day before the funeral, Leeds are not due to play again before October 2, when Aston Villa are the visitors to Elland Road.

Denmark's matches come first, on September 22 and 25, and could be a useful opportunity for him to get minutes in his legs.

Liam Cooper has missed out on selection by Scotland because of a lack of football so far this season.

The Leeds captain struggled to shake off an Achilles injury in pre-season and his only game-time since was a 45-minute run-out at centre-back against Barnsley in the League Cup.

International breaks are normally the bane of club manager’s lives but this one could actually be well-timed for Leeds as they look to scrape off the rust that could otherwise build up in September.