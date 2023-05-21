Why Sam Allardyce thinks keeping his cool could be crucial for Leeds United

Sam Allardyce is hoping he can make the difference in Leeds United's fight against relegation.

As the number of substitutes allowed in matches goes up over the years, so the influence managers like Allardyce can have when the game is up and running.

So with his team needing a result against West Ham United on Sunday as they fight Premier League relegation, Allardyce is hoping his experience of pulling teams out of the mire works in the Whites' favour.

He has a history of pulling out surprise results late in the season.

"At Crystal Palace (in 2016-17), we beat Arsenal 3-0 and then beat Hull City 4-0," he says, overlooking a victory at Liverpool in between them.

"At Sunderland (the previous season), we beat Everton 3-0 in the penultimate game and in 2003 with Bolton we beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at home (in the final day) to stay up.

"With Blackburn (in 2009) we beat Tottenham 2-1 at home and we only had Chelsea to play in the (penultimate) game of the season.

"We’ve managed to hold the nerve in these eras of my time but it doesn’t mean I can get these players to do exactly the same as they did.

"Hopefully I can use my experience to help them over the line and they take that on board.

"I’ve been here before, so I know what it feels like.

"I’m calm enough to hopefully give the players the right direction and calm enough hopefully to make the right decisions on the day.

"I think five substitutes will be a key element in the decision my staff and I make at the right time.

"Whether it’s five, four or three (changes made), that’s a massive responsibility now as a head coach to adjust when you need to, to try and get better.

"If you get that wrong, it can destroy the chances of the team doing well. If you get it right, it could give them a better chance of winning.