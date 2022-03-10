Why Steven Gerrard praised Leeds United crowd despite stick for Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

Villa added to the torment of Leeds in an awful first home game in charge for Jesse Marsch as the Midlanders eased to a convincing victory thanks to goals from Philippe Coutinho, Matthew Cash and Callum Chambers to inflict a sixth successive defeat upon relegated Leeds.
Leeds fans gave Marsch a warm reception ahead of kick-off, but Villa, after a slow start to the game, silenced the crowd in a dominant performance.
The home following handed pretty of stick to Villa and England defender Mings, but the international centre-half ended up having the last laugh.
On his first managerial experience of Elland Road, he said: "I loved it. Before the ball is kicked, coming into Elland Road with a new manager in place, the fans will be well up for it, the noise they were generating was very impressive.
"We didn't start either half as well as I wanted to - that was the only negative.
"How we dominated out of possession was a plus. Three wins on the spin, we must be doing something good. Our goalkeeper was quiet tonight. Looking back on the performance, I'm happy. But as a manager, you never enjoy it until it’s done."
And on Mings receiving stick, he added: "I think the only way to answer it when it’s coming from the terraces is to get the last laugh with a win and a clean sheet.
"That’s what it’s about, it’s about banter, we welcome all that, that’s why it’s the best league in the world. All round the country there’s top supporters everywhere."