Why the fine details really matter to Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, who will remain on the Championship leaders' case

DANIEL FARKE is the last person to make apologies for his attention to detail, every last little detail.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid the backslaps of a job pretty well done by his Leeds United side, who successfully navigated a sticky looking fixture at in-form Coventry City on Wednesday night and displayed the characteristics which you associate with a promoted side come May, the German was happy to break rank and pick fault.

He was not employing a psychological tactic in order to keep the feet of supporters - and most importantly his players - firmly on the ground. He meant what he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds scored just two goals at the CBS Arena and it should have been several more, if not quite on the same levels of Saturday’s evisceration of Cardiff City, when they could have registered a cricket score in truth.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Joel Piroe of Leeds United celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Manor Solomon and Brenden Aaronson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City FC and Leeds United FC at The Coventry Building Society Arena on February 05, 2025 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

That was a bone of contention for Farke, for sure. But other things did not escape his notice.

Some would say that the 48-year-old was being a bit too pedantic. Amid a promotion race which looks good for Leeds, but could change should they have a bad week or mini-wobble during the run-in - it has happened before, let’s face it - Farke’s circumspection is well placed.

Just as Farke, a two-time Championship winner from his time at Norwich City, prides himself on leaving nothing to chance and being fully prepared, his sense of readiness and eye for detail is also in evidence when he speaks to the press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a night when many observers might have thought he would have been effusive in his praise after Leeds moved five points clear at the summit and extended their unbeaten sequence in all competitions to 14 matches, he provided specific examples of what he did not like.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Coventry Building Society Arena. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

It wasn’t for show. It’s just the way he works and explains why Leeds are where they are.

Farke said: "There were also a few situations in the game when we were not spot on. They can be costly.

"My centre-half should not get a yellow card in the opponents box when we have a corner kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were several situations in the first half. I was annoyed with the yellow card we conceded and annoyed in the 93rd minute when my left-back was complaining with the referee and doesn't run back at his moment and also there were details in the build-up.

"There were details against the ball and it was far away from the perfect performance.

"It was a really good performance. I know we will probably never achieve perfectness.

“But overall, I have to give compliments. I can’t be too moody, to be honest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A really good performance might have turned into an excellent or even outstanding one had Leeds tucked away more of the chances that came their way at play-off chasing Coventry, who was comprehensively second-best despite coming into the game on the back of four straight wins.

Despite ‘merely’ netting two goals, thanks to first-half strikes from Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle, who profited from an awful moment for Sky Blues keeper Oliver Dovin, Leeds’ goal difference remains comfortably better than their top-two rivals.

Farke is someone who wants more and is relentless in that regard.

He continued: "It was not costly that we missed so many chances (to the result), but on a different night it could be. It’s definitely something we will address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know we are on a really good path, with so many good performances and good defending, behaviour and games and 19 clean sheets is impressive and 66 points after 31 games is outstanding, probably the best we ever have. But we have to keep going.

"If we are enjoying ourselves too much and praising ourselves and too happy, we won’t achieve anything.

"We have to keep going with these types of performances, but just be more efficient.

"Then we have a good opportunity to achieve something.

"Sometimes, it sounds like I am being a bit overcritical, but I know how relentless this league can be and costly if you are not efficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To show more consistently in front of goal is definitely something this group can work on.

"It’s outstanding what we are doing in our build-up to create the chances, but we can definitely score more.”

With strong options to choose from and players needing match minutes and conscious of a short turnaround, Farke will again rotate his squad for Saturday lunch-time's FA Cup tie with Millwall, having made a raft of changes for the previous round's win over Harrogate.

Patrick Bamford could return to training next week.

Farke, whose side return to league action at Watford on Tuesday, added: "We are used to a busy schedule and quick turnarounds. If you want to be successful in the Championship, you have to get used to it.