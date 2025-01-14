Why the transfer window moods of Leeds United boss Daniel Farke & Sheffield Wednesday counterpart Danny Rohl couldn't be more different

IN COMPARISON to his Sheffield Wednesday counterpart Danny Rohl, Leeds United chief Daniel Farke remains relatively content heading into the second half of the winter window.

Leeds have their bases pretty well covered and should little happen from an incoming perspective between now and the transfer deadline on February 3, then the German won’t be complaining.

Farke - whose side welcome tenth-placed Wednesday at Elland Road on Sunday lunch-time - has spoken about not wanting a squad which is ‘too big’, while also not being a ‘big fan’ of a window where value can be hard to find in mid-season.

Leeds’ position at the Championship summit and cachet also dictates that they can be selective in terms of who they go for.

For Wednesday, whose squad resources do not run as deep - with Rohl having spoken fairly frequently of late about his desire to bring some ‘big impact’ new players to push the Owls on to the next level - there is more of a heightened sense of tension.

Rohl has worked wonders to get the Owls into play-off contention. By common consent, they now require a bit of help from the club’s hierarchy if they are to break into the top six by the end of the season.

Farke said: "We are top of the league and we are the only team on two points (per game) average and we have progressed through into the next round of the FA Cup and it looks good.

"But we have to prove things each and every day and know we have a squad together which is capable of winning games to be successful in this league, otherwise we wouldn’t be top of the league.

"But you never can rest on this and you have to keep going.

"I don’t sit here and ask for five or six more quality players anyhow because I am pretty, pretty happy with what I have got.

"We will stay awake to the end of the window if we can improve the squad. But overall, we definitely have the group who is capable of being successful. If we bring one over the line, we still have to improve it."

Farke made eight changes for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Harrogate Town, with the game enabling the likes of Josuha Guilavogui and Isaac Schmidt - who both made their first starts - and Karl Darlow to get some much-needed game time.

For others who have been more involved at league level, the game still provided some welcome match minutes, with progression in the cup certainly of use, going forward, for Leeds, who host Championship rivals Millwall in round four next month.

Farke continued: "We wanted to go into the next round because if we are not motivated to be successful in the cup, then it could impact on other progress and we just stay at home.

“We want to win games, but also have to use this in the sense of the group – if you give debuts away and get some minutes into Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph - who don’t play that much.