Willy Gnonto admits Leeds United are finding life tough at Elland Road, but says it emphasises the importance of ruthlessness in front of goal.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have won six out of eight Championship games at home this season, but Saturday's over Queens Park Rangers was an example of how visiting teams are doing their utmost to stifle them, and a reminder Leeds do not always find as many answers as they ought to.

Sheffield United, Plymouth Argyle and QPR all normally play with back fours but the Blades and the Rs switched to five at Leeds, Plymouth effectively to a six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although Leeds made all the running against bottom-of-the-table QPR, it took until stoppage time for Joel Piroe to add to Jayden Bogle's 19th-minute opener.

The Rs had few chances but they were very good ones Leeds were lucky they did not take.

"It was a really tough game," said Italian forward Gnonto. "We knew they are not in the best position but they have quality.

"It's difficult because every time we play against teams they just see if they can park the bus. We don't get that many chances so we have to try to be as clinical as possible.”

Gnonto is regularly double-marked too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEAVILY MARKED: Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto

"it's a compliment but it's tough,” he said. "I like to take players on and go one-v-one.

"At the same time I know if they double up on me it's easier for someone else to find space."

The win was an important response to Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall. It sends them into November’s international break set up, in manager Daniel Farke's words, to achieve something "special".

"The table will be made between November and March," he reflected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More important than the league position is the points tally and I'm pretty pleased with our performances and our approach with a bit more fluctuation in terms of personnel than we wanted in the summer.

"Performance-wise we have great consistency, many clean sheets and we had good solutions for many sucker-punches when key players were out with long-term injuries.

"This mentality after a loss to always answer with a win is crucial.

"I think we have the chance to create something special this season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad