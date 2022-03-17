Wolves missing key man against Leeds United but striker is poised for comeback

The South Korean forward has scored five goals and provided one assist for Bruno Lage's side this season.

He was initially a doubt for the visit of Leeds after being withdrawn against Everton last weekend following a challenge from on-loan Toffees midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Neto, who signed a contract extension until 2027 at Wolves last week, has only played a handful of games this campaign after suffering a serious knee injury last April.

He was absent with a football problem for last weekend's win at Goodison Park. Hamstring injuries will keep Nelson Semedo and Ki-Jana Hoever out of contention.

"We just have Nelson and Ki out," said Lage.

"They will be out, and also Pedro. I can say, I think the way they are working, maybe after the international break, Pedro and Semedo will be back."

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are in line to play some part for Leeds tomorrow.

BRUNO LAGE: The Wolves manager will be without three players on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images.