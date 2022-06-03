Yorkshire’s 2021-22 Season Review: Charting the highs and lows from Leeds United through to Bradford City and Harrogate Town - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 12:36 pm

Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to reflect on the 2021-22 campaign for Yorkshire’s 11 clubs from Leeds United in the Premier League through to Bradford City and Harrogate Town in League Two.

Did Leeds United fall below expectations and did Huddersfield Town exceed expectations? Will Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers bounce straight back from their respective relegations and who is well-placed to push for promotion next time around?

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

