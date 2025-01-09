Yorkshire's German managers head to head for December's Championship manager of the month award
Leeds United's Daniel Farke and Sheffield Wednesday;s Danny Rohl have both been nominated for the prize, along with Queens Park Rangers' Marti Cifuentes and Scott Parker of Burnley.
Leeds ended 2024 top of the table after winning the lead back from Sheffield United thanks to some impressive consistency.
Unbeaten in six matches, they won fiv e of them with eight different players contributing their 13 goals.
Rohl's points tally was more modest – 11 from seven games – but just as impressive given the base he was working from.
By the end of the year he had moved them from the bottom half of the table to the verge of the play-offs as he looks to persuade chairman Dejphon Chansiri to fund the signings he believes can help them make the next step.
Solid away form and an ability to come from behind were the hallmarks, thrillingly demonstrated by winning at Derby County and in a 3-3 Boxing Day draw at Middlesbrough which saw them overcome a three-goal deficit at half-time. They also came from behind to beat Oxford United.
Bottom of the table in the November international break, the Rs picked up 11 points from six games in December, whilst Parker's Burnley have kept up the heat on Leeds with an unbeaten month where they conceded just three goals.
The winner will be named on Friday.
