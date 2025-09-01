In a busy summer across the board, Yorkshire’s Football League clubs have revamped their squads for a new season.

Leeds United have spent over £100m in the transfer window to get themselves in a position to compete at Premier League level.

At the other end of the scale, dire financial problems and transfer restrictions have meant most of the traffic has been one-way at Sheffield Wednesday, but Hull City have shown creativity to get around their own ban on buying players.

Most clubs, though, have been in the middle, with a big churn of players.

STACKED: Leeds United have spent over £100m, including £17m on Anton Stach (Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

BARNSLEY

In: Patrick Kelly (West Ham United, permanent), Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion, tribunal), Tennai Watson (Charlton Athletic, free), David McGoldrick (Notts County, free), Jake Rooney (Derby County, loan), Caylan Vickers (Brighton and Hove Albion, loan), Murphy Cooper (Queen's Park Rangers, loan), Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth Argyle, loan).

Out: Kyran Lofthouse (Burton Albion, permanent), Sam Cosgrove Auckland, free), Adam Hayton (Bishop’s Stortford), Josiah Dyer and Charlie Heckingbottom (Peterborough Sports, free), Donovan Pines (Grazer AK, free), Josh Benson (Rotherham United, free), Stephen Humphrys (Bradford City, free), Conor McCarthy (Northampton Town, free), Callum West (Connah's Quay Nomads, free), Jean Claude Makiessi and Emmaisa Nzondo (Emley, free), Nathan James (BG Pathum United, free), Kacper Lopata (Bristol Rovers, loan), Andy Dallas (Southend United, loan), Max Watters (Dundee United, loan), Corey O’Keefe (Stockport County, loan), Barry Cotter (Notts County, loan), Theo Chapman, Aiden Marsh, Hayden Pickard (all released).

BRADFORD CITY

LATE ADDITION: Hull City's Amir Hadziahmetovic (Image courtesy of Hull City)

In: Jenson Metcalfe (Everton, permanent), Will Swan (Crawley Town, permanent), Nick Powell (Stockport County, free), Matt Pennington (Blackpool, free), Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley, free), Josh Neufville (Wimbledon, free), Joe Wright (Kilmarnock, free), Ibou Touray (Stockport County, free), Curtis Tilt (Salford City, free), Max Power (Aarhus, free), Tom McIntyre (Portsmouth, loan).

Out: Richie Smallwood (Tranmere Rovers, free), Sam Stubbs (Shrewsbury Town, free), Jamie Walker (Grimsby Town, free), Romoney Crichlow (Barnet, free), Callum Johnson (Gateshead, free), Gabriel Wadsworth (Eccleshill United, free), Clarke Oduor (Grimsby, loan), Harry Ibbitson (Chorley, one-month loan), Paul Huntington, Vadaine Oliver, Tyler Smith and Adam Wilson (all released), Colin Doyle (retired).

DONCASTER ROVERS

In: Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace, permanent), Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town, free), Glenn Middleton (Dundee United, free), Robbie Gotts (Barrow, free), Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers, free), Toyosi Olusanya (Houston Dynamo, loan), Charlie Crew (Leeds United, loan), Connor O’Riordan (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Damola Ajayi (Tottenham Hotspur, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull City, loan).

TERRIER: Former Feyenoord forward Zepiqueno Redmond (right) has been loaned to Huddersfield Town (Image: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Out: Joe Ironside (Tranmere Rovers, permanent), Jack Degruchy (Stocksbridge Park Steels, free), Joseph Olowu (Stockport, free), Tom Anderson (Shrewsbury, free), Tavonga Kuleya (Belper Town, free), Jack Goodman (Basford United, free), Kasper Williams (Bridlington Town, loan), Sam Straughan-Brown (Peterborough Sports, loan), Bobby Faulkner (Harrogate Town, loan), Richard Wood (retired, now Rotherham United coach).

HARROGATE TOWN

In: Conor McAleny (Salford City, free), Shawn McCoulsky and Reece Smith (both Maidenhead United, free), Jack Evans (Halifax Town, free), Mason Bennett (Burton Albion, free), Lewis Cass (Grimsby, free), Tom Bradbury (Cheltenham Town, free), Jacob Slater (Brighton, loan), Bobby Faulkner (Doncaster, loan).

Out: Jack Bray (West Brom, permanent), Stephen Dooley (Galway United), Matty Daly (Hartlepool United, free), Dean Cornelius (Ross County, free), Josh March (Crewe Alexandra, free), Matty Foulds (St Johnstone, free), James Daly (Yeovil Town, free), Toby Sims (Greenville Triumph, free), Josh Falkingham (retired).

ON LOAN: Luton Town's Tom Holmes will spend the season with Rotherham United (Image: David Rogers/Getty Images)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

In: Alfie May (Birmingham City, £1.2m), Marcus McGuane (Bristol City, permanent), Jack Whatmough (Preston North End, permanent), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City, free), Ryan Ledson (Preston, free), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City, free), Marcus Harness (Ipswich Town, free), Murray Wallace (MIllwall, free), Joe Low (Wycombe, free), Zepiqueno Redmond Aston Villa, loan), Will Alves (Leicester City, loan), Leo Castledine (Chelsea, loan), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace, loan), Josh Feeney (Aston Villa, loan).

Out: Brodie Spencer (Oxford United, permanent), Sorba Thomas (Stoke, permanent), Loick Ayina (Salford, permanent), Tom Lees (Peterborough United), Ollie Turton (Salford City, free), Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient, free), Matty Pearson (Doncaster, free), Scott High (Barnet, free), Rhys Healey (Barrow, half-season loan); Neo Eccleston (Grimsby, loan), Tom Iorpenda (Notts County, loan), Jonathan Hogg, Josh Ruffels and Danny Ward (all released), Chris Maxwell (retired).

HULL CITY

In: David Akintola (Caykur Rizespor, free), Oli McBurnie (Las Palmas, free), Enis Destan (Trabzonspor, free), Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Semi Ajayi (West Brom, free), Dillon Phillips (Rotherham, free), Brandon Williams (unattached, free), Amir Hadziahmetovic (Besiktas, loan), Darko Gyabi and Joe Gelhardt (Leeds, loan) Joel Ndala (Manchester City, loan), John Lundstram (Trabzonspor, loan).

Out: Steven Alzate (Atlanta United, permanent), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough, permanent), Sean McLoughlin (Blackburn, permanent), Marvin Mehlem (Arminia Bielefeld, permanent), Xavier Simons (Bolton Wanderers, permanent), Anthony Racioppi (Sion, permanent), Andy Smith (Gillingham, permanent), Dogukan Sinik (Antalyaspor, free), Brandon Fleming (Derry City, free), Callum Jones (Dundee, free), Joao Pedro (Atletico de San Luis, free), Nordin Amrabat (Wydad Casablanca, free), Abu Kamara (Gestafe, loan), Harvey Cartwright (Hartlepoo, loan), Mason Burstow (Bolton, loan), Abdulkadir Omur (Antalyaspor, loan), Matty Jacob (Reading, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Doncaster, loan), Rocco Coyle (Boston, half-season loan).

LEEDS UNITED

In: Noah Okafor (AC Milan, permanent), Anton Stach (Hoffenheim, £17m), Lucas Perri (Lyon, £15.6m), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, £15m), Jaka Bijol (Udinese, £15m), Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille, £10m), James Justin (Leicester City, £8m), Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg, permanent), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton, free), Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg, free), Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough, free).

Out: Sam Greenwood (Pogon Szczecin, undisclosed), Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt, permanent), Diogo Monteiro (Arouca, permanent), Junior Firpo (Real Betis, free), Largie Ramazani (Valencia, loan), Isaac Schmidt and Max Wober (both Werder Bremen, loan), Darko Gybai and Joe Gelhardt (Hull, loan), Mateo Joseph (Mallorca, loan), Charlie Crew (Doncaster, loan), Patrick Bamford and Josuha Guilavogui (released).

MIDDLESBROUGH

In: David Sterlec (Slovan Bratislava, permanent), Kaly Sene (Lausanne Sport, £1.5m), Adilson Malanda (Charlotte, permanent), Sontje Hansen (Nijmegen, £3m), Callum Brittain (Blackburn, permanent), Abdoulaye Kante (Troyes, permanent), Alfie Jones (Hull, permanent), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers, free), Alan Browne (Sunderland, loan), Matt Targett (Newcastle United, loan), Sverre Nypan (Manchester City, loan).

Out: Finn Azaz (Southampton, £12m), Rav van den Berg (Cologne, £11.2m), Josh Coburn (Millwall, £5m), Anfernee Dijksteel (Kocaelispor, free), Jonny Howson (Leeds, free), Law McCabe (Plymouth, loan), Marcus Forss (Bolton Wanderers, loan), Neto Borges (Bristol City, loan), George Gitau (released).

ROTHERHAM UNITED

In: Ar'jany Martha (Beerschot, permanent), Denzel Hall (Heerenveen, permanent), Marvin Kaleta (Wolverhampton Wanderers, permanent), Lenny Agbaire (Celtic, permanent), Josh Benson (Barnsley, free), Dru Yearwood (free agent), Kian Spence (Barrow, free), Ted Cann (West Brom, free), Thomas Holmes (Luton, loan), Jamal Baptiste (Sheffield United, loan), Martin Sherif (Everton, loan), Kion Etete (Cardiff City, loan), Dan Gore (Manchester United, loan).

Out: Hakeem Odoffin (Luton Town, free), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Pendikspor, free), Cameron Humphreys (Port Vale, free), Andre Green (Panserraikos, free), Dillon Phillips (Hull, free), Jake Hull (Scarborough Athletic, free), Alex MacDonald (released).

SHEFFIELD UNITED

In: Alex Matos (Chelsea, permanent), Tahith Chong (Luton Town, permanent), Japhet Tanganga (Millwall, permanent), Nils Zatterstrom (Malmo, £2.8m), Mihail Polendakov (Septemvri Sofia, permanent), Ehije Ukaki (Botev Plovdiv, permanent), Ben Mee (Brentford, free), Danny Ings (West Ham, free), Chiedoz Ogbene (Ipswich, loan), Ben Godfrey (Atalanta, loan), Djibril Soumare (Braga, loan), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest, loan).

Out: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Feyenoord, £7m), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham, £2m), Jefferson Caceres (Dunfermline Athletic, permanent), Vinicius Souza (Wolfsburg, permanent), Rhian Brewster (Derby, free), Jamal Baptiste (Rotherham, loan), Rhys Norrington-Davies (QPR, loan), Ivo Grbic (Karagümruk, loan), Billy Blacker (Tranmere Rovers, loan).

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

In: Harry Amass (Manchester United, loan), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City, loan).

Out: Djeidi Gassama (Rangers, £2.2m), Anthony Musaba (Samsunspor, £800,000), Ryo Hatsuse (Gamba Osaka, free), Akin Famewo (Hull, free), Callum Paterson (Milton Keynes Dons, free), Josh Windass (Wrexham, free), Michael Smith (Preston, free), Mallik Wilks (Pendikspor, free), Michael Ihiekwe (Blackpool, free), Pol Valentin (Preston, free), Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, and Marvin Johnson (all released).

Where stated, transfer fees are estimates based on reports.