YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest talking points on the Yorkshire football scene.
This week they assess Leeds United's continuing battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League under Javi Gracia PLUS they look at the promotion bids in League One for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, while also casting an eye over the League Two promotion prospects for Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.
And, finally, do Harrogate Town have what it takes to avoid relegation?
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter
