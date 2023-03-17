News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Leeds United's battle for survival and the push for promotion by Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City - FootballTalk

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

By Phil Harrison
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:50 GMT

YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest talking points on the Yorkshire football scene.

This week they assess Leeds United's continuing battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League under Javi Gracia PLUS they look at the promotion bids in League One for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, while also casting an eye over the League Two promotion prospects for Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, finally, do Harrogate Town have what it takes to avoid relegation?

Most Popular
.
.
.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

BarnsleyPremier LeagueFootball LeagueSheffield UnitedHull City