THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest talking points on the Yorkshire football scene.

This week they assess Leeds United's continuing battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League under Javi Gracia PLUS they look at the promotion bids in League One for Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, while also casting an eye over the League Two promotion prospects for Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, finally, do Harrogate Town have what it takes to avoid relegation?

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.