THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

On this week’s show, our panel look at Leeds United’s crunch trip to fellow Premier League strugglers Everton, while also casting an eye over the battle for automatic promotion to the top-flight, with Middlesbrough’s midweek win at second-placed Sheffield United bringing them into the picture for a top-two finish.

They also applaud the impressive job done by Liam Rosenior at Hull City as they close in on the play-off spots as well as looking further down the table and the improved form of Rotherham United, in sharp contrast to that of second-bottom Huddersfield Town who will be hoping the returning hero Neil Warnock can have a sudden, positive impact from the dugout.

They also look at the respective promotion prospects of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.