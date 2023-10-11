Wayne Rooney has been appointed manager of Birmingham City. Image: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Blues have started strongly in the Championship but recently opted to part ways with John Eustace.

Eustace’s replacement has now been announced, with Rooney penning a three-and-a-half year contract at St. Andrew’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Rooney to the Midlands are his former teammates Ashley Cole and John O’Shea, as well as Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth from his DC United coaching team.

Rooney said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club.

"We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the first-team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet.

“I’ve played at St. Andrew’s and Birmingham City fans were always loud and passionate about their team. It was a really difficult place to come as an opponent and now I get to experience what it is like to have them behind us. My job is to elevate the club to the next level and I can’t wait to get started. I know what the expectations are and our job is to deliver.”

The role is the third of Rooney’s managerial career, following spells in charge of Derby County and D.C. United.

Birmingham’s co-owner and chairman of the board, Tom Wagner, said: “Wayne is a born winner. We believe, with the support of his coaching staff, the club, and our supporters, he will take Blues forward on the next stage of our journey. His playing philosophy will help to realise the ambitions we have set for Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad