THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
By Phil Harrison
Published 25th May 2023, 20:28 BST

Leeds United enter the final weekend of the 2022-23 Premier League season in desperate circumstances, needing a win at home to Tottenham Hotspur while hoping results involving Leicester City and Everton go their way.

Just under 24 hours later – once we’ve discovered Leeds’ fate – Yorkshire’s attention switches south to Wembley where Sheffield Wednesday – fresh from the most remarkable of play-off comebacks against Peterborough United – face-off against south Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the League One final.

Leon Wobschall and Stuart Rayner join host Mark Singleton to discuss all of the above, as well as the positives to be taken for Middlesbrough and Bradford City – two Yorkshire clubs to fall at the semi-final hurdle in their respective play-off campaigns – and the magnificent FA Trophy triumph of FC Halifax Town.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

