Leeds United's fall, Sheffield Wednesday's rise and how Barnsley can book their return to the Championship - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
By YP Sport
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 17:16 BST

Following a weekend of contrasting emotions in Yorkshire our panel discuss what happens next for Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League after three seasons was confirmed on Sunday with a 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur, with the inquest beginning quickly after as to where it all went so wrong for the Whites.

Coming the other way to meet them in the Championship in 2023-24 are Sheffield Wednesday who, after finishing third in the League One standings with 96 points, got their just rewards with promotion via the play-offs.

The elation for Darren Moore’s Owls came at the expense of derby rivals Barnsley in a memorable Wembley final, with the Reds now looking to ensure they can go one better next time around.

The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to discuss all three clubs’ 2022-23 campaigns and what they need to do next.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:BarnsleyPremier LeagueYorkshireSheffield UnitedRotherham UnitedFootball League