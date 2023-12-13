Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is reportedly already the subject of interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been brought back into the fold at Elland Road this season following loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool. Although he has been part of the first-team squad, appearances have proven hard to come by with competition on the flanks stiff.

He was recently given permission to miss fixtures in order to link up with the Colombia national team for the first time.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Poveda is already attracting interest from elsewhere. There is also said to be interest in his teammate Joe Gelhardt, although Leeds will reportedly not allow both to leave unless a replacement is found.

Ian Poveda has been a bit-part player for Leeds United this term. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Witcoop said: “Leeds pair Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda already the subject of January interest. Gelhardt has suffered an injury-hit season but Leeds won’t allow both forwards to leave unless a replacement is found next month at this stage.”

Poveda arrived at Elland Road in January 2020, joining from Manchester City. He showed plenty of early promise but eventually slipped down the pecking order under Marcelo Bielsa.

There is intense competition for places out wide at Leeds, with Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony all vying for minutes.

