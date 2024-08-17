Leeds United's Georginio Rutter making Brighton & Hove Albion switch as long-term deal 'signed'
Brighton activated Rutter’s £40m release clause earlier this week, with news breaking in the immediate aftermath of Leeds’ Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.
Rutter featured in the game, entering the fray as a substitute, but it appears it was his final game in Leeds colours. According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Rutter has passed a medical with the Seagulls and penned a long-term contract.
An announcement is thought to be due soon, following the completion of a deal said to be worth €50m including potential bonus payments.
Speaking earlier this week, Whites boss Daniel Farke confirmed Rutter was expected to depart and that he had bid an emotional farewell to teammates. He said: "I expect he will leave, it's not in our hands anymore.
"The news came out more or less during our preparation for the game on Wednesday in the early afternoon so Georgie was aware, I was aware, the players are not stupid, they were aware.
"Fair play to Georgie that he didn't rule himself out of the game. He said ‘I need to sleep on this overnight,' but he wanted to be involved in this game, so credit to him.
"But this morning was a pretty emotional morning because he more or less said goodbye. I can't confirm anything yet because it's just just done when it's done but he has said goodbye in a pretty emotional way to every staff member and each of his teammates. I expect in the next 24 to 48 hours it will be confirmed officially. I'm pretty sure we will be without him from today on."
It marks another bitter blow in the transfer window for Leeds, who have already lost the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville. There is now heightening pressure on the Whites to recruit, with the summer window approaching its final stages.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.