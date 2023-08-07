All Sections
Leeds United's opening weekend attendance compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Leicester City, Sunderland and rivals - gallery

EFL football is back and fans turned out in their numbers over the course of the 2023/24 season’s opening weekend.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST

The return to competitive action is always special for fans, many of whom have spent the summer break eagerly anticipating the start of the season. It was an eventful weekend for Yorkshire clubs in the Championship but not a particularly successful one.

Leeds United had to battle their way to a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City, while Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Rotherham United all suffered opening weekend defeats.

But which game was the most well-attended? Here are the attendances from the opening weekend of the Championship season.

1. Championship attendances ranked

Here are the attendances from the opening weekend of the Championship season. Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Attendance: 16,446

2. 12. Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Attendance: 16,446 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Attendance: 16,741

3. 11. Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Attendance: 16,741 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Attendance: 18,051

4. 10. Swansea City 1-1 Birmingham City

Attendance: 18,051 Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

