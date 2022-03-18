On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and Mark Singleton discuss Leeds United breaking their losing streak in the Premier League and the battle for promotion - and survival - involving several Yorkshire clubs in the Championship and League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.