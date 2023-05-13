Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has a bigger underperformance of xG (expected goals) than any other player who has played in the Premier League this season.

The 29-year-old has come under fire for missing chances on numerous occasions this season and saw his penalty in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United saved by Nick Pope.

As highlighted by The Athletic, Bamford now tops Opta’s xG underperformance chart, which includes penalties, in the Premier League. His underperformance of -4.6 puts him ahead of Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, Newcastle United’s Joe Willock, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The xG metric measures the probability that a shot will result in a goal based on the characteristics of the effort and the events that led up to it. The purpose of the metric is to show when a player should be expected to score by rating how good the opportunity to do so is.

Bamford has made 27 league appearances for Leeds this season, scoring on four occasions. His last goal came in Javi Gracia’s final game in charge, a 4-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Although he has failed to replicate his 2020/21 campaign form, he has been relied upon regularly when fit by all three of the club’s permanent head coaches this season.