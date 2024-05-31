Leeds United's play-off agony, Barnsley put their faith in Darrell Clarke and why Sheffield Wednesday need to keep Danny Rohl happy - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
In the last podcast of the 2023-24 campaign, YP football writers Leon Wobschall and Stuart Rayner get together with host Mark Singleton to discuss the final talking points of the season.
They start at Wembley and yet more play-off heartache for Leeds United who were edged out by Southampton in the Championship play-off final, missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League in the process.
The appointment of Darrell Clarke as Barnsley’s new boss also comes up for discussion, as does the best way for Sheffield Wednesday to keep head coach Danny Rohl sweet over the coming months after the two came to agreement on his future at Hillsborough.
Finally, they discuss what we can expect over the close season from our 11 EFL clubs – with no representative in the top-flight during 2024-25.
