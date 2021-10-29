First on the agenda for Stuart Rayner, Ben McKenna and Mark Singleton is how Leeds are coping and whether this weekend’s clash with Norwich City is yet in ‘must-win’ territory. They also cast an eye over the Championship fortunes of Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Hull City, as well as the performance of Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United in League One.

And, finally, how well-placed are Harrogate Town and Bradford City in League Two?

