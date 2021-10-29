Leeds United’s poor start, can Barnsley and Hull City arrest slide and have Doncaster Rovers turned the corner? – FootballTalk Podcast

IT’S not quite time to panic at Elland Road, but Leeds United’s stuttering start to their second season back in the Premier League is causing concern among some of the Whites’ faithful.

By YP Sport
Friday, 29th October 2021, 8:13 am

First on the agenda for Stuart Rayner, Ben McKenna and Mark Singleton is how Leeds are coping and whether this weekend’s clash with Norwich City is yet in ‘must-win’ territory. They also cast an eye over the Championship fortunes of Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Hull City, as well as the performance of Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United in League One.

And, finally, how well-placed are Harrogate Town and Bradford City in League Two?

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

