Leeds United’s minority stakeholders 49ers Enterprises are open to completing a full takeover of the club, reports stated on Monday.

The Athletic reported the investment arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers played a key role in the club record signing of Georginio Rutter with the deal is estimated to rise to a potential £35m if relevant add ons are met.

The report by the Athletic further states that the 49ers have agreed to pay future instalments of the deal, which indicates the commitment from the American investors to Leeds. The 49ers are understood to have an option to complete a full takeover of Leeds from majority owner Andrea Radrizzani by January 2024.

Leeds United's ownership structure has been the subject of numerous changes since 49ers Enterprises first bought a stake in the club. Radrizzani remains the majority shareholder at Elland Road but that has decreased significantly in recent years.

In late 2021, 49ers Enterprises increased their minority stake in Leeds to 44 per cent. Radrizzani bought Leeds for £45 million in 2017 and has since taken the club from the Championship back into the Premier League.

49ers Enterprises purchased an initial stake in Leeds in 2018 before increasing their investment and control in January 2021 as it was announced that they had upped their ownership to 37 per cent while president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, became vice-chairman.

If the 49ers are to assume full control of the club, we look at how their net worth compares to that of the other owners in the Premier League...

